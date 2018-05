Man wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A 41-year-old man was shot Sunday night in the 4000 block of West Carroll | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot Saturday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 41-year-old man was talking to another male who was sitting in a parked, dark blue SUV when the male fired shots about 10:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Carroll, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the lower left leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.