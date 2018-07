Man wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 12:05 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Congress Parkway when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his hip and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.