Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man, 25, was standing about 12:08 a.m. in the 600 block of West 129th Place when someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said. No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.