Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

A man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Throop Street. The man, 21, was in front of a home when a car drove past and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Christ Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was treated for a gunshot wound in his right leg. His condition had been stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

