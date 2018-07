Man wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was shot Saturday in the 400 block of East Kensington Avenue in West Pullman. | Google Street View

A man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was in an alley about 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of East Kensington Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was hit in his leg and took himself to Roseland Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.