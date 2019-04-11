Man wounded in West Town drive-by

A man was shot in a drive-by in West Town.

The man, 45, was walking about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Huron Street when someone in a passing gray or silver SUV shouted gang slogans and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said. He is in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.