Man wounded in West Town drive-by
A man was shot in a drive-by in West Town.
The man, 45, was walking about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Huron Street when someone in a passing gray or silver SUV shouted gang slogans and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said. He is in good condition.
Area Central detectives are investigating.