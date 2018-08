Man wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

A man was shot Friday in the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago | Google Streetview

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 6:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, according to Chicago police.

A 37-year-old man was shot in his leg and was taken by paramedics to Saint Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.