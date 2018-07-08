Man wounded in Wicker Park shooting

A man was wounded early Sunday in a shooting in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 37-year-old was shot as he left a business about 2:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Chicago Police. He was hit once in his leg.

There was a large argument happening in the middle of the street at the time of the shooting, police said. The man may not have been the target of the shooter.

Paramedics took the man to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.