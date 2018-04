Man wounded in Woodlawn shooting

Chicago Police investigate a person shot in the 6600 block of South Minerva Saturday morning. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A 40-year-old man was shot Saturday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Minerva Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

When authorities arrived the man was found in the driver seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest and legs, police said. He was taken to Northwestern University Hospital in critical condition.