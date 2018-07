Man wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was shot and wounded Saturday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:15 p.m., the 35-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 1500 block of East 61st Street when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his arm, police said. His condition had stabilized.