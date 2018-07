Man wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot early Saturday in the 4300 block of West Flournoy Street. | Google Maps

A man was wounded early Saturday in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was walking about 12:35 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Flournoy Street when two males came out of a gangway and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.