Man wounded in South Shore shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot and wounded Sunday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 6:55 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Chappel Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the chest, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.