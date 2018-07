Man wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

A man was shot early Friday in the 6900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. | Google Maps

A man was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 19-year-old man was walking outside about 12:15 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when someone in a passing car shot him in the lower back, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.