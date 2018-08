Man wounded in South Side shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning on the border of the Wentworth Gardens and Fuller Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

About 6 a.m., the 28-year-old was standing in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Pershing Road when someone in a large gold-colored SUV pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was hit in the foot and was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition, stabilized.