Man wounded in West Pullman drive-by attack

A 33-year-old man was shot and wounded early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 2:30 a.m., the man was traveling in a vehicle in the 12900 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone in a passing black Chrysler 300 opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his back and seriously wounded, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.