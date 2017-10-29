Man wounded West Rogers Park drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a West Rogers Park neighborhood drive-by shooting Saturday night on the Northwest Side.

The 30-year-old was standing outside about 10:35 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of West Peterson when a dark-colored Toyota Camry drove by southbound on North Rockwell Street and someone inside fired several shots, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle then sped away east on Peterson.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and right hand and was taken Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.