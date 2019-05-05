Man injured, woman seriously hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

A man and woman were shot Sunday evening in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 32, and the woman, 41, were in the park at 6:23 p.m. when someone approached them, flashed a gun and began to shoot, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The woman was shot in the stomach, rushed to Stroger Hospital and is in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

