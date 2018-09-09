Man wounded, woman shot in face in Park Manor

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The man and woman were traveling northbound in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle fired shots at 6:04 p.m. in the 6700 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was shot in her head. She was treated on scene by paramedics and was being transferred to a hospital, police said.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the right forearm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.