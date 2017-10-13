Manhunt continues after child sexually assaulted in McHenry County

A man who sexually assaulted a child Friday morning in a home in a rural area of McHenry County is now the subject of a manhunt, according to police.

Authorities were called about 6:45 a.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Hebron Road in unincorporated Hebron, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived, they were told that 26-year-old Esau Ancheyta Hernandez had sexually assaulted a child in the home.

After family members confronted him, Hernandez ran away on foot, the sheriff’s office said. An arrest warrant was issued, charging him with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Authorities were conducting a multi-jurisdictional search for Hernandez, using K-9 units, drones and a helicopter in the area around Hebron Road and the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, the sheriff’s office said. He had not been located as of Friday afternoon.

Hernandez, who lives in Hebron, is described as a 5-foot-6, 135-pound man with dark brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen wearing gray pants, teal shirt and tennis shoes.