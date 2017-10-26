Manhunt underway after shooting in St. Charles

A manhunt is underway in St. Charles after a person was shot Thursday afternoon in the west suburb.

St. Charles police responded to a burglary in the 3600 block of Grandview Court and found a person shot, west of St. Charles North High School.

A suspect in the shooting was still at large, according to preliminary information from police.

School officials were notified about 2:30 p.m. that a burglary had happened near the high school, which was placed under a soft lockdown, according to a post on the city of St. Charles’ Facebook page.

Students are being held at the high school until police notify them of an all clear, according to the post. Bus dismissal is also being held at both Ferson Creek and Wild Rose elementary schools. Individual buses that do not travel to the affected area will be dismissed on a delayed schedule.