Manner of death for man in burning car in Palos Hills undetermined

The manner of death for a man found in a burning vehicle more than two months ago in southwest suburban Palos Hills remains undetermined.

About 7 a.m. July 31, a white four-door vehicle was found smoldering in the 10700 block of Michael Drive, according to Palos Hills police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A body was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, police said.

He was identified by dental records as 66-year-old Frank Siwiec of Orland Park, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy at the time did not rule on cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of thermal and inhalational injuries due to the car fire, according to the medical examiner’s office.

His manner of death (homicide, suicide or accident) remains undetermined.