Man’s body found in pond in Zion: police

The body of a man was found in a retention pond Monday morning in north suburban Zion, police said.

Officers responded about 11:30 a.m. after maintenance workers from a nearby apartment complex saw the body in the pond in the 1500 block of Lorelei Drive, according to Zion police.

Authorities then pulled the man’s body from the pond, police said. His identity hasn’t been released.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to rule on the cause and manner of his death, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.