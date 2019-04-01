Man’s body pulled from DuPage River near Shorewood; search continues for woman

Officials are still searching for a woman after pulling a man’s body from the DuPage River Monday morning near southwest suburban Shorewood.

About 10 a.m., authorities pulled the 28-year-old man’s body from the river about a mile from a dam near the Hamel Woods, according to Troy Fire Protection District Chief Andy Doyle.

Emergency crews initially responded at 5:53 p.m. Sunday to a call of a person in the water near the forest preserve, Doyle said. While they were responding, crews learned that a second person may have fallen into the water.

A responding firefighter saw the man in the dam, but emergency crews were unable to grab him and they eventually lost sight of him, Doyle said.

No one had been located when crews temporarily ended the search about four hours later, Doyle said.

The search resumed about 9 a.m. Monday, Doyle said. The Will County coroner’s office responded to the scene when the man’s body was pulled from the river about an hour later.

As of noon, crews were still searching for the woman, Doyle said.