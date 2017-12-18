Man’s buttocks bruised when bullet hits wallet in East Garfield Park

A man’s buttocks was bruised when a bullet struck and got lodged in his wallet Sunday night in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The 19-year-old told officers he was walking into his home about 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Monroe when two other males started shooting at him, according to Chicago Police.

He had a gun and returned fire, police said. He later realized he was injured and was treated at Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police initially reported that the man didn’t have a valid concealed carry permit for his gun, and charges are pending against him.

As of Tuesday morning, he had been released without charges. Additional details were not provided.