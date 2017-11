Man’s death in Gary ruled homicide

The death of a man Wednesday night in northwest Indiana has been ruled a homicide.

Jaymel D. Patterson, 20, was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East 45th Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He lived on the same block.

An autopsy did not immediately reveal Patterson’s injuries, pending further studies, but his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Additional details were not available early Thursday.