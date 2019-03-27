Man’s wallet stolen after he willingly gets into female’s vehicle: police

A man’s wallet was stolen in the Near North neighborhood Wednesday morning after he willingly entered a female’s vehicle.

The man, 49, got into the vehicle about 12:40 a.m. in the first block of East Hubbard Street, according to Chicago police. While inside, the suspect stole his wallet, then removed him from the vehicle before leaving the area.

The female, whose age is unknown, was not armed with any kind of weapon, police said. According to police sources, however, the man had been drinking prior to the incident.

No one is in custody, police said.