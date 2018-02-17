MAP: Chicago President’s Day weekend shootings tracker for Feb. 16 – 20

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

6:08 p.m. Friday — 18-year-old man critically wounded in Logan Square drive-by shooting

6:11 p.m. Friday — Man shot, critically wounded in Humboldt Park

7:55 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Little Village drive-by attack

8:14 p.m. Friday — 2 men seriously wounded in Far South Side shooting

9:21 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Back of the Yards