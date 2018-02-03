MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Feb. 2 – 5

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

6:17 p.m. Friday — Man shot in buttocks in West Rogers Park

9:51 p.m. Friday — Police: 56-year-old woman killed in apparent domestic shooting in Gresham

10:45 p.m. Friday — Man wounded in McKinley Park drive-by shooting

12:04 a.m. Saturday — 53-year-old man shot, seriously wounded in West Pullman

1:09 a.m. Saturday — Man shot while sitting in parked vehicle on West Side

2:03 a.m. Saturday — Man wounded in Rogers Park drive-by shooting