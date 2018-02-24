MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Feb. 23 – 26

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

9:21 p.m. p.m. Friday — Man shot in face, critically wounded on Near West Side

9:50 p.m. p.m. Friday — Police: Man shot in Humboldt Park after following Jeep that fled scene of crash

9:55 p.m. p.m. Friday — Man shot in Chatham drive-by attack

12:01 a.m. Saturday — Man shot while walking on sidewalk in Lawndale

12:28 a.m. Saturday — Man, 37, wounded in Austin shooting

1:47 a.m. Saturday — Man critically wounded in Lawndale shooting

2:04 a.m. Saturday — Man shot and seriously wounded while riding in vehicle on Far South Side

4:21 a.m. Saturday — Man wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting