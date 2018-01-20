MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Jan. 19 – 22

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

6:35 p.m. Friday — 29-year-old man shot in back of head on South Side

9:56 p.m. Friday — 2 men shot in Gresham

11:20 p.m. Friday — Man shot inside Far South Side home

3 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in ankle in Austin drive-by attack

1:16 p.m. Saturday — Man fatally shot near 69th Street Red Line station

2:31 p.m. Saturday — Man shot in leg in Lawndale

5:30 p.m. Saturday — 2 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

6:10 p.m. Saturday — Man grazed by bullet on Green Line train on South Side

7:15 p.m. Saturday — 5-year-old girl, 30-year-old woman wounded in Hanson Park shooting