This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
6:35 p.m. Friday — 29-year-old man shot in back of head on South Side
9:56 p.m. Friday — 2 men shot in Gresham
11:20 p.m. Friday — Man shot inside Far South Side home
3 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in ankle in Austin drive-by attack
1:16 p.m. Saturday — Man fatally shot near 69th Street Red Line station
2:31 p.m. Saturday — Man shot in leg in Lawndale
5:30 p.m. Saturday — 2 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting
6:10 p.m. Saturday — Man grazed by bullet on Green Line train on South Side
7:15 p.m. Saturday — 5-year-old girl, 30-year-old woman wounded in Hanson Park shooting