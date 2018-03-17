MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for March 16 – 19

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:27 p.m. Friday — Police: Man shot to death in West Pullman

5:25 p.m. Friday — Man seriously wounded in West Englewood shooting

9:28 p.m. Friday — Police: Man shot to death in Hyde Park

1:19 a.m. Saturday — Police: Man shot dead while driving onto Eisenhower Expressway

2:29 a.m. Saturday — Man shot, critically wounded while walking into South Chicago home

4:30 a.m. Saturday — Man shot during robbery in Ashburn