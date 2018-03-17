This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
4:27 p.m. Friday — Police: Man shot to death in West Pullman
5:25 p.m. Friday — Man seriously wounded in West Englewood shooting
9:28 p.m. Friday — Police: Man shot to death in Hyde Park
1:19 a.m. Saturday — Police: Man shot dead while driving onto Eisenhower Expressway
2:29 a.m. Saturday — Man shot, critically wounded while walking into South Chicago home
4:30 a.m. Saturday — Man shot during robbery in Ashburn