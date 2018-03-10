MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for March 9 – 12

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

6:10 p.m. Friday — 15-year-old boy shot in Edgewater Beach

6:30 p.m. Friday — Man critically wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

6:45 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Douglas Park

7:15 p.m. Friday — Man shot in West Englewood

8:45 p.m. Friday — Man shot during argument on Far South Side

11:02 p.m. Friday — 17-year-old boy shot, seriously while driving in West Garfield Park

4:14 a.m. Saturday — Man seriously wounded in West Woodlawn shooting