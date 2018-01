MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for MLK Day weekend, Jan. 12 – 16

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

5:45 p.m. Friday — Man, 25, shot in West Garfield Park

8:30 p.m. Friday — Person shows up at Jackson Park Hospital with gunshot wound

8:55 p.m. Friday — 2 shot in Calumet Heights

9 p.m. Friday — 28-year-old man shot in West Garfield Park