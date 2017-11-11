MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Nov. 10 – 13

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

7 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Lawndale

8 p.m. Friday — 2 men shot during Humboldt Park ‘dispute’

8:40 p.m. Friday — 27-year-old man shot in Humboldt Park

10:40 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Englewood

1:49 a.m. Saturday — 34-year-old man shot in Wentworth Gardens

2:04 a.m. Saturday — Man, 41, found critically hurt with gunshot wound in Austin apartment