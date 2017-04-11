MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Nov. 3 – 6

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:05 p.m. Friday — Woman shot in buttocks in Englewood

6:15 p.m. Friday — Man, 19, shot in Lawndale

9:45 p.m. Friday — Man, 26, shot in foot in Englewood

11:05 p.m. Friday — Man shot multiple times in South Austin

11:55 p.m. Friday — Man wounded in Englewood shooting

3:30 a.m. Saturday — Man wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

3:44 a.m. Saturday — Police: Man found shot dead in Archer Heights

