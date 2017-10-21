This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.
4:18 p.m. Friday — Man shot in leg in Englewood
9:32 p.m. Friday — 2 wounded in West Englewood shooting
9:45 p.m. Friday — Man grazed by bullet in Oakland
12:39 a.m. Saturday — Man, 42, wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
12:42 a.m. Saturday — Man, 21, shot during armed robbery in Belmont Cragin
2 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in East Garfield Park
2:37 a.m. Saturday — 24-year-old man shot in Humboldt Park
2:44 a.m. Saturday — Man, 21, seriously wounded in Fernwood shooting
4:21 a.m. Saturday — 3 people shot during fight in Greektown restaurant