MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Oct. 20 – 23

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:18 p.m. Friday — Man shot in leg in Englewood

9:32 p.m. Friday — 2 wounded in West Englewood shooting

9:45 p.m. Friday — Man grazed by bullet in Oakland

12:39 a.m. Saturday — Man, 42, wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

12:42 a.m. Saturday — Man, 21, shot during armed robbery in Belmont Cragin

2 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in East Garfield Park

2:37 a.m. Saturday — 24-year-old man shot in Humboldt Park

2:44 a.m. Saturday — Man, 21, seriously wounded in Fernwood shooting

4:21 a.m. Saturday — 3 people shot during fight in Greektown restaurant