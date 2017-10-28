MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Oct. 27 – 30

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:52 p.m. Friday — 58-year-old man shot in leg in Bronzeville

5:40 p.m. Friday — Man, 47, shot in Austin

9:25 p.m. Friday — Man, 21, shot in back in Galewood

12:56 a.m Saturday — Man, 54, wounded in West Pullman shooting

3:47 a.m. Saturday — Man critically wounded in Portage Park shooting

3:51 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

4:28 a.m. Saturday — Person shot in Humboldt Park