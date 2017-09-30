MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Sept. 29 – Oct. 2

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

5:16 p.m. Friday — 3 wounded in Lawndale shooting

7:06 p.m. Friday — Man, 37, seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

7:10 p.m. Friday — Police: 27-year-old man shot to death in Little Village

8:49 p.m. Friday — 42-year-old man shot in foot in Austin

8:59 p.m. Friday — Police: Man shot to death in West Garfield Park

9 p.m. Friday — Man wounded in Little Village shooting

10:25 p.m. Friday — Woman seriously wounded in West Side drive-by shooting