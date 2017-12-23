MAP: Christmas weekend shootings tracker for Dec. 22 – 26

Chicago Police investigate in the 5900 block of South Western, where an 18-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were both shot early Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

This map will update throughout the Christmas holiday weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:22 p.m. Friday — Man shot in North Lawndale

6:35 p.m. Friday — Man shot, seriously wounded in Belmont Central

11:30 p.m. Friday — 22-year-old man wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

1 a.m. Saturday — 34-year-old man shot in Belmont Central

1:30 a.m. Saturday — 22-year-old man shot at party in Fifth City

2:18 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in Montclare

4:45 a.m. Saturday — 2 people wounded in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

6:15 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in temple in Englewood