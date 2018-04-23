MAP: City outlines 200 miles of streets that will be repaved this year

The first 200 miles of streets the city will repave this year include 4 miles of 79th Street, nearly 2 miles of Wilson Avenue and a mile and a half of North Avenue.

The Chicago Department of Transportation has identified roughly 75 miles of arterial streets and nearly 30 miles of residential streets and alleys for resurfacing this construction season, according to a statement from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office. The department is also working with aldermen to identify additional residential streets to repave this year.

All told, the city looks to repave roughly 275 miles of streets in 2018, the mayor’s office said.

Here are some of the main arterial routes that have been slated for resurfacing this year:

79th Street from Western to Cottage Grove (4 miles)

69th Street from Ashland to South Chicago (2.7 miles)

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive from 111th Street to 115th Street ( 0.5 mile)

Western Blvd. from 45th Street to Garfield Blvd. (1.25 miles)

Damen Avenue from 33rd Street to Pershing Road (0.75 mile)

Archer Avenue from Kolin Avenue to 47th Street (1.1 miles)

Archer from Nottingham Avenue to Narragansett Avenue (0.9 mile)

67th Street from Ashland to Cottage Grove (3 miles)

Humboldt Drive from Chicago Avenue to North Avenue (1 mile)

North Avenue from Cicero to Central Park Avenue (1.5 miles)

Augusta Blvd. from Grand Avenue to Milwaukee (2.5 miles)

Wilson Avenue from Damen to LSD (1.7 miles)

Elston Avenue from Melvina Avenue to Foster (2 miles)

Addison Street from Keeler Avenue to Avondale Avenue (0.65 mile)

Avondale Avenue/Gregory Street from Harlem Avenue to Moody Avenue (1.3 miles)

The announcement comes after a Chicago Sun-Times analysis found that pothole complaints in the city rose 14 percent in the first two months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

On Tuesday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel is scheduled to join crews from the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Department of Water Management to officially kick off the 2018 paving season.

“By the end of this year we will have paved more than 2,000 miles of Chicago roads since 2011,” Emanuel said in a statement. “But we’re not done yet. From new streets to new streetlights; new parks to new playground, Chicago we will continue investing in the

neighborhood improvements that matter to our residents and help improve their quality of life.”

City crews prepared for the opening of the asphalt plants earlier this month by starting on street milling operations and concrete work in various neighborhoods, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

Through CDOT’s Project Coordination Office, city infrastructure departments and utilities have reduced the amount of project conflicts that would require opening up a street more than once, the mayor’s office said. These efforts have led to $124 million in savings since 2012.