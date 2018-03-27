MAP: These are the streets Chicago will prioritize in 2018 repaving efforts

The first 135 miles of streets that will be repaved by the city include 1 mile of Ashland Avenue, nearly 2 miles of Loomis Avenue on the South Side, and two stretches of Cicero Avenue, the mayor’s office announced.

Work by the the Chicago Department of Transportation is set to begin in mid-April when temperatures have risen enough for asphalt plants to reopen.

The mayor’s office said its goal was to repave at least 275 miles of city streets before the end of the 2018 construction season.

Some of the main arterial routes slated for resurfacing in early 2018:

Stony Island Avenue from South Doty Avenue to East 122nd Street (2.4 miles)

South Chicago Avenue from 67th Street to 79th Street (1.4 miles)

Ashland Avenue from 63rd Street to 71st Street (1 mile)

Loomis Avenue from 59th Street to 74th Street (1.9 miles)

47th Street from Western Avenue to Racine Avenue (1.5 miles)

California Avenue from 47th Street to 51st Street (0.5 mile)

Harrison Street from Pulaski Road to Kedzie Avenue (1 mile)

Halsted Street from Roosevelt Road to Harrison Street (0.5 mile)

Cicero Avenue from Grand Avenue to Division Street (0.8 miles)

Central Park Avenue from Lake Street to Roosevelt Road (1.3 miles)

Caldwell Avenue from Touhy Avenue to Devon Avenue (1.5 miles)

Cicero Avenue from Irving Park Road to Grand Avenue (2.75 miles)

Scroll down to see a full map of Chicago streets slated for repaving this year.

“Through spring, summer and fall we will build on our progress paving and patching streets in neighborhoods across Chicago,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a news release. “Our residents and businesses depend on the reliability of our roads, and we will continue to build on our momentum by resurfacing and repairing more residential streets and alleyways throughout Chicago.”

The transportation department’s resurfacing efforts will coordinate with planned updates to Chicago’s water and sewer infrastructure, according to the mayor’s office. The Department of Water Management is working to replace 880 miles of water mains and repair almost 700 miles of the sewer system by 2021, Commissioner Randy Conner said in a news release.

Pothole complaints in Chicago rose 14 percent in the first two months of 2018 compared to the same period last year, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis of city data.