Marc Winner, former West Loop tanning salon owner, guilty in rape case

The former owner of a West Loop tanning salon was convicted Tuesday of the 2009 rape of a former employee.

The ruling by Cook County Judge Carol Howard comes after a week-long bench trial that included testimony from the victim and a second woman who claims Marc Winner raped her in the same apartment in 2012. The case was the first time Winner, who faces sexual assault charges in three other cases, has stood trial.

Winner was found guilty of one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault.

The victim, identified in court by the initials “J.B.,” said from the stand that Winner dragged her across West Madison Street from his now-defunct salon, Soleil, to his apartment and violently attacked her in July 2009. Winner testified that the encounter was consensual, and that J.B. grew hysterical and ran from his apartment after he made a crass comment when their evening became intimate.

The defense team has raised questions about the accuracy of J.B.’s account, questioning why she didn’t try to run away from Winner when he was walking or pulling her across Madison Street, and pointing to her use of cocaine with Winner that night as a reason her memory or perceptions had been clouded.

The defense case also was an indictment of investigation itself, pointing out not just purported errors by detectives, but what seems like sheer negligence. The night J.B. called police from a grocery store near Winner’s apartment, patrol officers drove her to the hospital, but no one returned to canvass the area for witnesses or to retrieve surveillance video.

The first detective assigned to the case didn’t begin her investigation until a month had passed, blaming an antiquated CPD system for notifying detectives of new cases in place at the time. The same detective also let the case languish for nearly four years, until a second detective investigating a tip about another assault by Winner noticed J.B.’s case was still open and DNA test results had been sitting at the State Police crime lab for years. Winner was charged in 2013, but a judge dismissed the case, finding J.B.’s account of the attack unlikely. Winner was only charged again in the case after another victim came forward about a 2015 assault.

Winner has been free on a combined $625,000 bond for all four cases.