Man charged with fatally beating, robbing man in Lincoln Park

A man has been charged with fatally beating a man during an April robbery in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Marco Alvarado, 21, is charged two counts of murder and one count of robbery in connection with the April 28, 2014 beating death of Jacob Klepacz, authorities said.

Klepacz, 32, was found with trauma to his head in the 1500 block of West Fullerton Avenue about 4 a.m. after someone called 911 and reported a battery, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Klepacz, of the 1200 block of North Noble Street, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Delayed autopsy results showed Klepacz died of blunt head trauma from an assault and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman for the medical examiner’s office. Alcohol intoxication was listed as a contributing factor.

Authorities claim Alvarado, of the 2400 block of South Spaulding Avenue, has been positively identified as the suspect who fatally beat the man during a robbery, according to a release from police News Affairs.

Alvarado is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Friday.