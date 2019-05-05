Marengo man arrested on gun charges

A 59-year-old man is facing gun charges after being arrested last week in northwest suburban Marengo.

Michael Coursey is charged with three felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful discharge of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

About 12:07 a.m. May 2, authorities were called to the 22100 block of Marengo for complaints of shots fired, police said. They found Coursey at the scene and began an investigation.

Coursey had allegedly been “firing his weapon in a westerly direction” four to five times for an unknown reason, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured, and a handgun and ammunition were found at the scene.

Coursey’s bond was set at $15,000 and he is due in court May 16.