Jury awards $21.3M to family of mother of 5 killed in high-speed police chase

Maria Carrion-Adame (holding flowers) poses with family members. She was killed after a car being chased by Chicago police struck her vehicle as she was heading to church with her family. | GoFundMe

A Cook County jury this week awarded $21.3 million to the family of an Englewood mother of five who was killed when the driver of a suspected stolen minivan hit the woman’s SUV during a high-speed police chase in 2015.

Maria Carrion-Adame, 37, was killed and five members of her family — including her 15-year-old daughter — were seriously injured when the minivan slammed into their Dodge Durango on Dec. 12, 2015, near the intersection of 71st and Carpenter streets, according to lawyers for the family. At the time, Carrion-Adame and her family were on their way to the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe mass and pilgrimage in Des Plaines.

Attorneys for the family alleged Chicago police showed an “utter indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of others” during the police chase.

“While we are pleased with today’s verdict to hold these police officers and the city of Chicago responsible for acting with utter indifference, no amount of money is greater than the cost of human life lost in this incident,” Antonio Romanucci, the family’s attorney, said in a statement. “As a result of these officers choosing to chase a stolen property that did not require pursuit, a mother was killed, leaving behind her husband and five children. Our officers must be protecting people over property. Yet, a culture of protecting their own has fostered an environment that promotes and allows Chicago police officers to act carelessly without fear of the consequences.”

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

