Woman, 90, killed in Clearing crash

An elderly woman died over a week after she was involved in a crash in Clearing on the Southwest Side.

About 10:15 a.m. April 9, 90-year-old Maria Mazanka was a passenger in an SUV that was struck as it turned left onto the 5400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Mazanka, who lived in Archer Heights, was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said.

She died over a week later on Wednesday from complications of injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office.

Manzanka’s driver was also taken to Christ, authorities said. The driver was released and ticketed for making an improper left turn, police said.