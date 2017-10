Marine unit searching for person in Lake Michigan near Foster Beach

The Chicago Police Marine Unit is battling the elements to search for a person in Lake Michigan off Foster Beach Tuesday afternoon on the North Side.

At 11:27 a.m., the Marine Unit responded to a report of a person near the water in the 5100 block of North Simonds, according to police.

Adverse weather and water conditions have hindered the search, and no person or body has been located as of about 2:15 p.m., police said.

Recovery efforts continue.

No further details were immediately available.