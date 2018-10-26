Chicago’s Moody Bible Institute names Mark Jobe its new president

Chicago’s Moody Bible Institute, whose roots trace to the 19th century and famed Christian evangelist Dwight L. Moody, has a new president after undergoing recent turmoil that included high-level staff departures and tensions over the school’s direction.

Mark Jobe, 54, who studied at the school on the Near North Side, starts in January.

In the 1980s, Jobe founded a small nondenominational Christian congregation on the Southwest Side that now has more than two dozen Chicago-area locations and more than 7,000 members.

A school official said he “will bring a palpable energy” to Moody.

The Religion Roundup is also featured on WBBM Newsradio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) on Sundays at 6:22 a.m., 9:22 a.m. and 9:22 p.m., except when preempted by Bears coverage. For more religion coverage, check out suntimes.com. Email tips and comments to Robert Herguth at rherguth@suntimes.com.