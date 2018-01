Markham Courthouse reopens after suspicious package investigated

The Markham Courthouse was closed for about two hours Tuesday while authorities investigated a suspicious package.

Authorities evacuated the courthouse about 12:10 p.m. after a suspicious package was found in the building, located at 15501 S. Kedzie Parkway in south suburban Markham, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

About 2 p.m., the courthouse was reopened when the package wasn’t found to be dangerous, the sheriff’s office said