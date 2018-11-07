Markham man fatally struck by vehicle in Country Club Hills

A Markham man was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in south suburban Country Club Hills.

James Higgins, 59, was struck by the vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 16900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday found Higgins died of blunt force injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Country Club Hills police did not immediately respond to a request for more information Wednesday afternoon.